Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.