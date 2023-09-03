Happy Birthday for Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023:
You are determined and have a strong desire to succeed. You have an intelligent, sharp mind and a strong sense of fair play. This year is slower-paced. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your business and personal relationships and make sure these people have your back.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ This is an excellent day to make important financial decisions. You have the right mindset for doing this. The Moon is in your Money House, and it is influenced by stern Saturn, which means you will be practical, realistic and down to earth with all your considerations. Tonight: Socialize.
This Week: Great work opportunities, including travel.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with Saturn, which is why you might choose to be alone with your thoughts and feelings. You will also likely prefer the company of serious people. Certainly, if you are spending money, you will be thrifty and careful. Tonight: Entertain.
This Week: Vacations, party and fun!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ This is an excellent day to work alone or behind the scenes. It's also a good day to do research and seek solutions to old problems and answers to questions. Certainly, whatever you do, you will be very careful and thorough in your approach to things, and you will not overlook details. Tonight: Appreciation.
This Week: Home improvements and entertaining.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Someone older or more experienced than you will have advice for you today. If so, at least listen to what is offered. You don't have to follow through, but you might learn something. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? You don't have to reinvent the wheel. Tonight: Abundance.
This Week: Happy, optimistic and busy!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★ Others will respect you today. Someone might seek out your advice. Or possibly you will seek the advice of someone else. Either way, what you say is appreciated. Tonight: You're charming.
This Week: Look for ways to get richer!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ This is the perfect day to study and learn. It's an excellent day to write or finish a paper or manuscript. You will be focused and persevering in whatever you do. You are aware of your feelings, but you have objectivity and common sense in expressing yourself. Tonight: Sweet solitude.
This Week: Good feelings, peace and harmony with everyone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★ Financial discussions will go well today, especially if they pertain to shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances or the wealth and resources of someone else. Whatever you do, you will do carefully and thoroughly. Tonight: Friendships.
This Week: Spiritual values are enhanced. Feel-good feelings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ Although you might feel like being alone today, you're happy to consult others about serious matters. You might discuss budgets or how to share something. You might discuss responsibilities, especially regarding the care of someone else. It will be productive. Tonight: You're admired.
This Week: It's busy and popular!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★ This is a productive day. You want to get things done as efficiently and effectively as possible. You won't overlook details. You'll accomplish a lot because you mean business. Tonight: Travel ideas.
This Week: Your success shines!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ Children might be an increased responsibility today. Fortunately, you're willing to take on responsibilities. You will feel a sense of reward for doing a job well. You also might teach young minds. Tonight: Finish paperwork.
This Week: Travel and expand your world.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ Today you might be responsible for an older family relative. You'll be serious. You'll be persevering. You won't quit. And nobody will have to clean up after you. Tonight: Cozy times.
This Week: Finances bless you. Ask for a loan.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ You couldn't pick a better day to study and learn something new. You won't be distracted. You won't overlook details. You have endurance and enough energy to finish whatever you begin. Well done! Tonight: Cooperation.
This Week: Friendships and partnerships benefit you.
