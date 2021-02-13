HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021:
Magnetic, brave and hardworking, you're a powerhouse of energy. You hit the ball out of the park when young. This year, you're called upon to give your most yet. You succeed tremendously. If single, emotionally volatile as you are, it's difficult to stay in a relationship. This year, efficiency, clarity and propriety allow you to meet The One. If attached, individuality is still always essential. SCORPIO can figure you out.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ Old and poignant memories surface today. Past life regression might be useful to aid in understanding and accepting the present situation. A deep rapport with wild creatures and the spirit of wilderness areas prevails. Tonight: You feel like not talking or being alone.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★★ After weeks of soul-searching, you come to realizations today concerning your wishes and goals. Friends are interested and want to help. A whole group might want to help as well. Romantic attachments can deepen into true love. Tonight: Online communications and networking.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★★ Today highlights your sector of fame and fortune. You will yearn for success and greater recognition. Extensive study, career-related future travel or brainstorming sessions with respected associates are all significant factors in helping you move forward. Tonight: Celebrate.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Important responsibilities need your attention. Maintain a positive mental outlook. Use diplomacy in all that you say or write. Efforts made today will bring professional advancement in the future. Tonight: It is especially important to be constructive in your focus.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★★ Shared monies, an inheritance and other financial matters are a focus. Investigate and gather information today. You will feel like a detective. Awareness of past life recollections might give you a clue as to why. Tonight: Very intense dreams, which need recording.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ Today highlights the future path of close relationships and teamwork of all kinds. Others will communicate their needs and make suggestions. Listen carefully. You will hear what you need to know concerning an important relationship. Tonight: Permit others to grow.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Surroundings affect your health. Avoid people and places that make you feel unwell. Observe how New and Full Moons impact your vitality. Use a Moon calendar to determine which Moon signs mark times when you feel stronger. Tonight: You feel proud of yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★★ Today draws kindness and empathy your way. Music and color can be powerful sources of inspiration. You encounter creative new ideas from others. You'll be able to spend more time with children or a favorite project. Tonight: A focus on joy and revelry.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ Today you are more of a homebody than ever. Real estate transactions, interior decorating and online family gatherings are a focus. Keepsakes and reunions evoke a sentimental mood. A cycle of joy begins when you issue invitations. Tonight: The good times roll on.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ A difficult co-worker can be a source of concern. There is an accent on community service, politics and charitable endeavors. A neighbor or sibling can contact you with a valuable invitation or suggestion. A favor is returned. Tonight: Relax with a very good, old friend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ Exercise careful judgement regarding a risky financial suggestion made by another. Explore financial opportunities and work on your budget. Budgeting for a special purchase is a consideration. Talk it over with an elderly female family member. Tonight: Get enough rest.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★★ Intuitive, empathic and congenial, you have a special ability to relieve the suffering and anxieties of others. This you do today. Love connections are tinted with tenderness. Nurture a promising relationship, in love or in business. Tonight: It is completely up to you.
