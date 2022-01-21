Happy Birthday Friday, Jan. 21, 2022:
You are friendly and sociable. People are drawn to your sincerity. You are fun-loving and generous and attracted to humanitarian causes. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you can open any door to explore new avenues. Have the courage of your convictions!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ You might have new, fresh, innovative ideas related to your job or perhaps your health today. Whatever happens, you will see how to improve something. Possibly, your clever improvements will apply to how you deal with your pet. Tonight: Protect your health.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★★ Today you're full of creative, original ideas! Surprise invitations to a social occasion or something to do with a creative project also might occur. Alternatively, an appointment might be canceled. Note: This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids. Tonight: Be vigilant.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★ Something unexpected might impact your home routine today. A small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Perhaps someone unexpected might knock at the door. Stock the fridge so you're ready for anything. (Hopefully it's a pleasant surprise.) Tonight: Confusion at home.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ There is an unpredictable quality to this day. You might change your daily plans. You might meet someone new who is unusual. You might have bright, clever ideas. However, it is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so be careful. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Tonight: Foggy thinking.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★ You might spend your money impulsively today. Therefore, beware spontaneous shopping, because you could have regrets later. At least keep your receipts – and the box. Meanwhile, keep an eye on your money, because you might find money or you might lose money. Tonight: Double-check your finances.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★★ Today has an electric, exciting quality to it because the Moon is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus. This can make you impulsive and ready to do something at the drop of a hat. Nevertheless, think twice before you act to avoid having later regrets. Be smart. Tonight: Be clear in your communications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★ This is a vaguely restless day for you. You might not know why. That's not important, because this influence is brief. Don't worry if you feel unsure of things, because in fact, there are subtle and not so subtle changes taking place everywhere today. Tonight: Dismiss self-doubt.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★ You might meet a real character today. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that surprises you. A discussion with a friend also might prompt you to reconsider or rethink your long-term goals. Keep an open mind. (Don't be so open that everything falls out.) Tonight: Clarify something with a friend.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★ A boss, parent, teacher or member of the police might catch you off guard today; be prepared. This is because something to do with authority figures will be unpredictable. In turn, this could make you feel rebellious or inclined to overreact. Be cool. Never underestimate the power of courtesy. Tonight: Make sure you know what others expect.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★★ Travel plans might change today. Or possibly, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. You might hear news that is pleasing regarding a course or something related to politics, religion or higher learning. Could be anything. Tonight: Don't be naive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ Double-check all details regarding debt, shared property, insurance issues and banking, because something unexpected could impact these areas. When it comes to your debt and wealth, you want to be on top of things and in the know. Information is power. Tonight: Check your finances.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★ A friend or partner will surprise you today by saying or doing something you didn't expect. Possibly, you will be introduced to someone – perhaps someone in the general public – who will be unusual or surprising in some way. Stay off your heels. Be alert. Tonight: Confused communications.
You pursue whatever you do or want with all your heart and soul. You are kindhearted, generous and willing to help those in need. You have an easygoing optimism that makes people like you. This year is one of learning and teaching. Time alone will be important to you.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ This can be a lighthearted, playful day for many of you. Enjoy social activities, fun outings, time spent with children, sports events as well as opportunities to express your own creative talents. Expect something spontaneous and unexpected to occur. Tonight: Practice a skill.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★ Today you'll be happy to cocoon at home and retire from the busyness of the world around you. It's a good day to contemplate your navel. You also might have a significant conversation with a female family member, perhaps Mom. Note: Something unusual might happen late in the day. Tonight: Listen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ Today you're eager to enlighten others about something. Oh yes, you have something to say. Perhaps you want to teach someone something. Be careful, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. Steady as she goes. Tonight: Make plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★ Today your focus is on money, cash flow and possessions. Many of you are shopping. Keep an eye on your money and possessions, because something unexpected could occur. Save your receipts. Guard them against loss, theft or damage. Tonight: Budget ideas?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ Today the Moon is in your sign, which happens for two days every month. When it occurs, it will make you more emotional. (This can be a source of some problems.) However, the good news is that your luck will slightly improve. Tonight: Get serious.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ There's a strong chance you want to keep a low profile today or work alone or behind the scenes, because it feels preferable to do this. Meanwhile, other influences encourage you to schmooze and enjoy the company of others and escape the insanity at home. Nevertheless, solitude will be ideal. Tonight: Research.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ This is a good day for a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend or a member of a group. Very likely, this individual will be a female. Possibly, this discussion will make you rethink some of your future goals. Something might surprise you. Tonight: Listen to someone older.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ Today people notice you more than usual, especially important people like bosses, the police, teachers and parents. The unusual thing is that what people seem to notice are personal details about your private life. (Whaaat?) Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Tonight: Define future goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ Today you want to spread your wings and expand your experience of life. Ideally, you will travel. However, issues related to travel are unpredictable today – be aware of this. Travel plans might be canceled or changed. Or you might suddenly have to travel. Tonight: Surprising news.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★ You have intense feelings about everything today. Perhaps this relates to ex-partners or old friends who are back in your world. You might be upset because checks are late or funds are delayed. Meanwhile, someone might be working against your best interests. Relax. You've got this. Tonight: Check your finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★ Today the Moon is opposite your own Sun, which means you have to be cooperative with others. You have to be prepared to go more than halfway. This is no biggie. Two weeks from now, when the Moon is in your sign, others have to go more than halfway to cooperate with you. Tonight: Patience.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ It will please you to do something so you feel better organized and more on top of your scene. Do what you can to achieve this. Likewise, you might want to do something to improve your health. Ideas? Also, keep an eye on your pet today, because something unusual might occur. Tonight: Get organized.
o will be unusual or surprising in some way. Stay off your heels. Be alert. Tonight: Confused communications.
