HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021:
You are intelligent, lighthearted and friendly. You know how to make your point. You crave the stability of a loving home and a supportive relationship; nevertheless, you can be impulsive in love. This year is your final year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are taking an inventory and will give yourself a report card. It's time to wrap some things up.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ You will enjoy schmoozing with others today, especially partners and close friends, because everyone is upbeat and enthusiastic, including you. It's a good day to sign contracts. Tonight: Get organized. This Week: Travel totally appeals!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ Work-related travel is likely. You will function well with groups. It's an excellent day for business and commerce. You might also improve your health. Tonight: Socialize. This Week: Money and favors will come to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★★ Accept invitations to parties and enjoy social outings! Enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. It's the perfect day to travel on a vacation. Tonight: Relax at home. This Week: Relations with friends and partners improve.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Because family discussions will be positive today, this is a good day to make future plans about the family or expanding your home. This is also a good day for real-estate discussions. Tonight: Talk to someone. This Week: Stock the fridge. Expect relatives.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ This is the perfect day for a short trip. What a wonderful day to schmooze. You're eager to learn new information today, because you see that unusual ideas broaden your world. Aldous Huxley said, "Knowledge is a function of being." Tonight: Check finances. This Week: A playful, romantic week. Allow extra time for transportation hiccups.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ Business and commerce are favored today, which is why this is an excellent money day for you. You might see better ways to make money or how to make money on the side. Likewise, you might be spending money "big" today. Tonight: Ask for help. This Week: Redecorate and entertain at home.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★★ This is a great day to make plans for the future. You have big ambitions and are willing to entertain big ideas, because you think all things are possible -- and they are. Like Richard Bach said, argue for your limitations and they're yours. Tonight: Hibernate. This Week: Socialize with old friends.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★ Quiet, behind-the-scenes ideas are percolating in a big way! If you have to sell these ideas to someone, people will listen, because Venus is in your sign and that makes you attractive to everyone. (Incidentally, this is a great day to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself.) Tonight: Be friendly. This Week: Hibernate, but enjoy shopping.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ You will enjoy gatherings with others today -- meetings, classes or conventions. You want to learn new things, and you want to spread your own ideas as well. Some of what you hear fascinates you today! Tonight: Someone admires you. This Week: Shop for personal wardrobe goodies. A popular week!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ You will impress bosses, parents and important people today, because your positive frame of mind and your confidence are admirable. You look like a winner, and they are impressed. They are also interested in your big ideas and ambitious plans. Tonight: Explore! This Week: You impress others. Make your pitch!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★★ This is a fabulous day to travel, study or both, because you want to expand your horizons and enrich your world. You will love to meet people from other cultures. It's an excellent day for business as well. Tonight: Look at your finances. This Week: Travel, explore and enjoy friendships.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ Financial transactions will go well today, which means that now is the time to sign contracts and discuss shared property, taxes, estates, wills and inheritances. Whatever happens, you come out looking good! Tonight: Cooperate with others. This Week: Relations with bosses are excellent. Past-due money might appear.
