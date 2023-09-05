Happy Birthday for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023:
You are imaginative and have innovative problem-solving skills. You think and act quickly, and are motivated by your goals. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy life! Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself. Loosen up a bit! Old friends may reappear to rekindle relationships.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ A realization, perhaps pertaining to your wealth, earnings or something that you own, might prompt you to repurpose something. You might see a better way of doing something or a better way of using something that you already own. (It's not surprising, because you're very resourceful.) Tonight: Stop worrying.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★ Whatever you do today, you will do with intensity and purpose. Oh yes, you're on a mission. You also feel restless today, perhaps because something unexpected caught you off guard. Remember to act with discipline to avoid later regrets. Tonight: Financial squeeze.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ You're unusually perceptive and insightful today, which is why you will be quick to see the subtext of everything. Certainly, you will know if anyone is not telling the truth. "Swami sees all, knows all, tells nothing." Fortunately, it's easy for you to be charming with everyone. Tonight: A temporary downer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★ A discussion with a friend or a member of a group will be powerful and perhaps intense today. They might suggest improvements for you to consider or a better way of doing something. Someone might even urge you to modify your goals. Something will catch you off guard. Be prepared. Tonight: Lonely?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★ Do whatever you want today. You will probably be successful because you look attractive and powerful. You might want to change the way things are done or, possibly, someone wants to change you. They might want to change your management style. You can handle this. Tonight: Have patience with a friend.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ Travel or anything that will expand your world -- possibly further education or training, or meeting new exciting people, or visiting someplace you've never been before -- all of these things will appeal to you today. You want excitement and stimulation! Tonight: Show respect.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ This is an excellent day to take care of financial matters, especially anything related to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or the wealth of others. This also might include responsibilities that you have. See if you can improve how these things are handled. Tonight: Avoid controversy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ Expect a surprise from someone today, especially someone you know very well, perhaps a spouse, partner or close friend. It's a small wonder, because old friends have been back in your life again recently due to Mercury retrograde. How fortunate that you look so attractive right now. Tonight: Check your finances.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ This is a productive day for you because you're willing to work hard and see new ways of doing things. Improvement is your objective. This same astrological influence can extend to your health. This means you can see better ways of improving your body today -- oh yes. Tonight: Patience.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ Your creative juices are flowing today, which makes this a productive day for artists and people working in the entertainment world, show business or the hospitality industry. You might see better ways of doing things! You also might see better ways of relating to your kids. Tonight: Follow rules.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ Some surprises will take place at home today -- anything from small appliances breaking down to computer glitches. Be prepared to roll with whatever happens. You have the ingenuity to make improvements and repairs. No worries. Tonight: Accept duties.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ In discussions with others today, you'll be convincing and persuasive. Be careful that you don't come on too strong. Stop talking if you see their hair blowing back over their ears. It's a strong day for writers, editors, salespeople, teachers and actors. Go do that voodoo that you do so well. Tonight: Stay chill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.