Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.