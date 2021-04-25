HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 25, 2021:
Artsy, slow-moving and pragmatic, your smile lights up the room. This year, you present original ideas that you normally keep to yourself. Follow your instincts, and professional success will be yours. Due to your sensible approach to fiscal matters, you will be in good financial shape with money to spare. If single, don't make snap decisions about people you meet. If attached, be your partner's greatest cheerleader. CANCER softens you.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ Take whatever time you need to clear up a communication snafu. Talk it through rather than text or email. It is never too corny to tell people you love how much they mean to you. Tonight: Play a board game. This Week: Say what's on your mind.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★ Household chores are overwhelming, but the faster you work, the sooner you move on to pleasantries. Exercise outside and create a healthy menu. Getting in tip-top shape will prepare you for professional challenges that lie ahead. Tonight: Follow your heart. This Week: Family sends you mixed messages.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★ Take a break from watching sports all afternoon. Spend the day outdoors and get a taste of the real thing. Join an amateur team or cheer one on. Work up a sweat with a hike or bike ride. Tonight: Family time. This Week: Creative pursuits make life interesting.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Track down cousins who can fill gaps in your family tree. Make your home more cheerful. A fresh coat of paint will do the trick. When you host a dinner party, the effort will have been worthwhile. Tonight: Cardio workout. This Week: Your weekly schedule needs adjustments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★ Neighbors, siblings and relatives provide a respite from pressures in your work life. Now that warmer weather has arrived, a potluck meal or block party held outside can lay the foundation for a deeper connection. Tonight: Pay attention to a problem. This Week: Financial offers come your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ Keep your eye on several vacation spots that have something for everyone. If your financial calculations are correct, you will be able to afford first-rate accommodations at a destination you can all enjoy. Tonight: Take back something you said. This Week: Spend quality time with children.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Don't fight the urge to spend a relaxing day without distractions. Putter around the house and take your time getting things done. Read a page-turning memoir about a celebrity you admire. Tonight: Prepare a family dinner with their favorite dishes. This Week: Express your opinions tactfully.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ Take time away from social commitments and reflect on your next moves. Think about how to use innovative ideas to make a lasting impact at the workplace or an organization in which you are active. Tonight: Cuddle with someone you love. This Week: Keep your jealousy in check.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★★ Get together with friends you haven't hung out with for some time. Share your deepest emotions with each other. Act as a sounding board for someone's problems. Brainstorm about a project that is starting to germinate. Tonight: Attempt Sunday's crossword puzzle. This Week: Straighten out a friendly disagreement.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ Count on friends and family to cut you some slack while you solve a work dilemma. Master the art of multitasking to keep up with various projects. A support system will ease your ability to move ahead. Tonight: Herbal tea. This Week: Plan for a special occasion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ Satisfy your inquisitive mind with an in-person or online lecture. Meet with a close friend who has equally strong opinions and craves intellectual discussions. Whether you agree or disagree, you never take it personally. Tonight: Binge a sci-fi series. This Week: Love and romance come first.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ Explore an emotional reaction you had while talking to a family member. Talk to someone you love who is objective and nonjudgmental. Own up to what you said and deeply apologize. Hopefully they will accept and move on. Tonight: YouTube videos. This Week: Get out of your comfort zone.
