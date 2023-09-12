Happy Birthday for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023:
You are energetic and idealistic. You want to help and educate others. Be careful of being overwhelmed. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. It's time for action and initiative. What you do now will benefit your future. Prepare for leadership.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ You are a creative sign, which is why you have so many hobbies. Although this is a poor day for shopping (except for food and gas) and important decisions, it's an excellent day to pursue the arts and express your creative talents. Tonight: Work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★ This is the perfect day to take it easy. Enjoy schmoozing with others. Explore picnics, barbecues, art galleries, museums and relaxing with friends. Don't shop (except for food and gas). Likewise, postpone important decisions. Tonight: Play!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ This is the perfect day to cocoon and relax at home among familiar surroundings. You might enjoy sports and activities that are physically competitive. It's a playful and creative day. However, it's a poor day to spend money and make decisions. Tonight: Cocoon.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★ Be careful. There's a Moon Alert for most of today that takes place in your Money House (for your sign). You'll be tempted to shop and buy things for yourself and others. Don't do this. Don't spend money except for food and gas. Forewarned is forearmed. Tonight: Conversations!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ Today the Moon continues to be in your sign, as it does for two and a half days every month; however, most of today is a Moon Alert. This means it's a wonderful day to socialize, schmooze and appreciate the arts. But it's a poor day to spend money (except for food and gas) and make important decisions. Tonight: Maintain belongings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ Today you're strong and forthright because the Sun and Mercury are in your sign. Nevertheless, you might have little niggling's in the back of your mind that create self-doubt and make you second-guess yourself. That's why this is a poor day to make important decisions. Don't shop (except for food and gas). Tonight: You win!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Today has contradictory influences. In one way, you want to be low-key. However, in another way, you want to get out there and socialize, especially with creative people. You can do both. Simply remember to avoid important decisions and restrict spending to food and gas. Tonight: Solitude.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ Be careful today. There is a Moon Alert taking place at the top of your chart, which means important conversations with bosses and people in authority could be confusing and might amount to nothing. Don't make your pitch today. Avoid important decisions and shopping (except for food and gas). Tonight: Friendships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ Today you might have wild and wonderful ideas about travel plans. Don't act on them. You can do your homework and gather data, but wait until tomorrow to put anything into action. Avoid important decisions and shopping (except for food and gas). Tonight: You're admired.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★ You might be tempted to make important decisions about inheritances, wills and anything to do with shared property or banking matters. Please note: This is a very poor day to do this. Wait until tomorrow. Avoid spending money, except for food and gas. Tonight: Explore!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ Although you might have a frank, heart-to-heart talk with a partner or close friend today, be smart and agree to nothing important. Furthermore, don't hold anyone else to whatever they say today either. This is a goofy day! Avoid shopping as well <00AD>-- except for food and gas. Tonight: Check your finances.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ Shortages, delays and silly mistakes might plague your work today. That's because this is a poor day for important decisions. However, it's a very creative day because you can think outside the box. Don't spend money, except for food or gas. Tonight: Listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.