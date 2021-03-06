HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 6, 2021:
Easygoing, attractive and devoted, you love beauty, and this year you turn one of your greatest ideals into a reality. You feel adrift at times, but stay objective and 2021 proves to be extremely successful. If single, you attract many and fall in love several times before finding your soulmate. If attached, you find it impossible to leave, so he or she must be the right one. TAURUS gives you security.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ Today turns your attention toward distant shores and imported items. You'll tire of all that has become too comfortable and familiar. This mood continues all day. A blockage that has hampered your progress melts away. A goal is about to materialize. Tonight: Movies.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★ Associates affect your financial situation. Use caution regarding joint business enterprises. Estate planning or an inheritance or legacy of some kind might be in your thoughts. Invoke the light of truth. Tonight: Stay away from arguments. Go for a cleansing walk.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★ Today brings an awareness of the roles that others play in your life. It's important to communicate well. Listen to what is really being said. Partners have strong feelings concerning plans and ideas. Teamwork, compromise and flexibility are important. Tonight: Date night.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★★ Today emphasizes healing, and problem solving emerges. You adore animal companions. A relationship with a precious pet deepens. You discover that this connection facilitates healing of your body and spirit. Tonight: You feel exciting new developments coming in your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★★ A loving relationship moves forward. You enjoy sharing cultural pursuits, crafts or athletics during your leisure hours. This influence is exceptionally creative too. Give tangible expression to your original ideas. Tonight: A merry romantic dance involving more than one prospect is possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★★ Today emphasizes your home. Seek ways to make your abode more comfortable. How about adding a bagua mirror or anti-evil-eye bead to the household's foyer? Love, harmony and improved communication prevail at home. Tonight: Your home becomes a place of refuge, truly your castle.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Today brings a wonderful influence for reviewing materials in order to complete a course of study or refresh your skills. Explore past life situations to develop coping skills involving complex individuals, especially neighbors or siblings. Tonight: Catch up with old, good friends.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ Financial acumen is extremely important to your happiness and well-being. Today emphasizes patience regarding monetary gain. You'll seek to balance your career goals with your family life. A change in the status quo is coming. Let matters evolve. Tonight: All will be well after an adjustment period.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★ You will be called upon to take some new responsibilities. Cheerfully demonstrate what you're capable of. There is some competition afoot. Others can seem unappreciative or preoccupied. Adopt a live-and-let-live stance; strike out on your own. Tonight: As you like it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ Appreciation for solitude and peace is present. You will want to keep a low profile. Today creates a yen to quietly enjoy your own home. A volunteer job or charitable endeavor brings satisfaction. Important obligations are met. Tonight: An early night's sleep.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ Today emphasizes friendships and the role that groups play in your life. You learn much from others regarding your path. Seek a mentor to help you select worthwhile goals. Become more active in an organization or pursue community service. Tonight: New goals arouse enthusiasm.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ Today evokes an impulsive mood. Think things through carefully if considering a change. You are fed up and ready to seek greener pastures. A journey, interview or conference could impact your situation. Tonight: Wait to finalize any important decisions.
