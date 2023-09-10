Happy Birthday for Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023:
You have strong opinions and a strong will. You are versatile, independent and a survivor. This is a wonderful year for you, because now you are getting credit or acknowledgement for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an award or kudos of some sort. You deserve this.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ Look for ways to enjoy fun plans, entertaining diversions, sports events, playful activities with kids and a chance to appreciate the arts. Kick back and relax today. Ignore people who have an agenda. Tonight: Work.
This Week: Work opportunities and improved health.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ Although this is a playful time, today you might want to relax among familiar surroundings. You might entertain. Efforts to make your home look more beautiful will be rewarding. Tonight: Socialize.
This Week: Romance. Socialize and entertain at home.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★ You feel the need to express some ideas. This is why you want a chance to talk to someone who can appreciate what you have to say. You don't want to skirt over matters with superficial chitchat. Tonight: Cocoon.
This Week: Home improvements and real estate deals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★ Something might make you rethink your values. We all have values, and many have different values. I think the best values will help you work toward your own happiness. If you're not happy, what else matters? Tonight: Conversations!
This Week: It's busy and fast-paced! Ideas?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ Today the Moon is in your sign, which heightens your emotions. This happens for two and a half days every month. However, when the Moon is in your sign, your luck also improves! This gives you an edge over everyone else. Tonight: Check your belongings.
This Week: Job and moneymaking opportunities. Happy romance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ It's been exhausting with the Sun plus Mercury retrograde in your sign, which is why you might welcome a chance today to seek out solitude in beautiful surroundings (with good food and drink, of course). Tonight: Old friends?
This Week: Major accomplishments! Enjoy socializing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ A meaningful heart-to-heart talk with a friend might take place today. This talk also might include a discussion about your hopes and dreams for the future. Creative artistic people are in your life now. A friend might become a lover. Tonight: Solitude.
This Week: Quiet times. Romance with a friend.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ People notice you today. Some even know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Nevertheless, you make a great impression on others, which is much to your advantage. Tonight: Enjoy friends.
This Week: Support from others. Crush on a boss?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ Today you want to travel or do something exciting! However, you will also be thrilled to discover new information or learn new things about something that intrigues you. At the very least, go someplace you've never been before. Tonight: Take a bow.
This Week: Make your pitch. You're empowered! Travel.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★ You are intense today. In part, this is because you feel passionately about everything -- and yes, that too. With Mars high in your chart, you're ambitious and ready to go after what you want. The key is, of course, to know what you want. Tonight: Explore!
This Week: Explore your world. Favorable money deals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ Today the Moon is 180 degrees opposite from your sign, which means you have to be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Discussions about shared property and the wealth and resources of others will come up. Tonight: Check your finances.
This Week: Romance with partners. Favorable finances.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ Today you want to feel that you're on top of your game because this will make you feel more mentally relaxed. It's difficult to juggle too many things that need your attention. The idea is to strike things off your list. Tonight: Patience.
This Week: Romantic partnerships and job opportunities.
