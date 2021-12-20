Happy Birthday for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021:
Outwardly, you have a casual, breezy attitude; however, inwardly, you are sensitive and psychic. You will always be youthful, humorous and playful, because this is your basic nature. This year has been a year of beginnings for you. Continue to be courageous and open new doors to explore new avenues. Next year is slower-paced while you focus on relationships.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ A conversation with a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority will surprise you today. Someone might suggest something that you least expected to hear. (Hopefully, you're pleased.) Perhaps something unexpected will cause you to shift a long-term plan. Tonight: Relax at home.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ This is an excellent day to take up a new study, explore a new subject or learn a new language, because you're keen to explore new ideas. You also might have a sudden opportunity to travel today. If so, act quickly, because this window of opportunity is brief. Tonight: Confidential conversations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ You feel slightly electrified today because your ruler Mercury is dancing with unpredictable Uranus. It will be wise to double-check details regarding shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters. Something unexpected will impact these areas. Be in the know! Tonight: Guard against extravagance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★★ Someone close to you -- a partner or friend -- will surprise you today. They might throw you a curveball, or perhaps they have exciting, new information. Possibly, you will meet someone new today or be introduced to a member of the general public. Tonight: You run the meeting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★ Your work scene will hold a few surprises for you today. You might meet someone new on the job. Someone might say or do something that surprises you. Please note: Pet owners should be aware that something unpredictable could impact their pets. Stay tuned! Tonight: Enjoy quiet times.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ You're full of wonderful, creative ideas today, which is why this is an exciting day for those who work in the arts or the entertainment world. However, parents, please take note: This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Tonight: Be friendly!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★ Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might appear at your door. Family news could be exciting. Get dressed. This is not a typical Monday. Tonight: You are noticed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★★ You're full of clever, unusual and original ideas today. However, because your mind is excited, you might be inclined to overlook details. Fortunately, you will make up for this with a heightened intuition. ("I see dead people.") Relatives, siblings and neighbors might have surprising news. You might meet a new face. Tonight: Enjoy beauty.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ Something unexpected could impact your finances or your possessions today. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Possibly, something that you own will be suddenly lost, damaged or stolen. On the upside, you might have a clever moneymaking idea. Tonight: Be generous.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★ This is a great way to begin your week, because you feel excited about something. You feel alive and eager! In a curious way, everything that you encounter today will have a new freshness about it. You might feel as if you have suddenly landed from Mars. Tonight: Cooperate.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ You will feel restless today because your ruler Uranus is dancing with Mercury, and Mercury is related to your everyday communications and your everyday habits. That's why this is an unpredictable day for most people, including you. Tonight: Be sympathetic.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★★ A friend might surprise you today. Possibly this person is a member of a group. Alternatively, you might meet someone new who is different, avant-garde or unusual in some way. Whatever the case, this is not a boring day. Enjoy your encounters with new people. Learn something new! Tonight: Socialize!
