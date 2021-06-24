Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. S winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 56F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.