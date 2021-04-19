Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.