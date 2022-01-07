Happy Birthday for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022:
You respect tradition; nevertheless, you like to call your own shots and do things your own way. You have the patience and perseverance to deal with difficult situations. Personally, you are a helpful person. This year you will build or construct something, either physically or a framework within your own life.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★★ This is a feel-good day! It will be easy to get along with others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. In fact, relations with people in authority are so good you might develop a crush on your boss. Someone will ask for your creative advice about something today. Tonight: You win!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ You would love to travel somewhere exotic today. You want adventure and stimulation -- a pleasant escape. Some of you also might develop a crush on someone who is "different" or from another culture. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ Someone might do a favor for you or give you a gift today. Financial situations also will favor you. (Ask for a loan.) It's also a good time to have a discussion about an inheritance or how to divide something. However, do not negotiate after 5 p.m. EST (or 2 p.m. PST). Tonight: Talk to a friend.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★★ People feel warm-hearted today, which is why you will enjoy talking to partners, close friends and members of the general public. Someone might feel sympathetic toward you, or vice versa, you might feel sympathetic toward them. Tonight: You are noticed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ Relations with co-workers will be warm and cordial today, which is why this is a good day to ask for someone's help or assistance. You also will enjoy making your workspace look more attractive. Some of you will be involved with your pet. Tonight: Change things up a bit.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ This is a lovely day to socialize! Enjoy a long lunch. Meet friends for happy hour. Enjoy sports events and playful activities with kids, if possible. (Different areas experience restrictions.) Do what pleases you so you have a good time. Tonight: Check your finances.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ This is a lovely day to entertain at home! Invite the gang over for pizza and beer or quiche and wine -- whatever is your pleasure. You might tweak your digs and do some redecorating because you want your home to be happy and comfortable today. This is why you want to share it with someone. Tonight: Be cooperative.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★★ Today you will appreciate your surroundings more than usual. Look around you. Not only will you appreciate the beauty of your environment, you will also appreciate the people in your life. You realize how much you are loved. Tonight: Get organized.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ This is a tricky day, because in one way, it's good for business and financial negotiations. However, the minute the Moon Alert begins (5 p.m. EST and 2 p.m. PST), all bets are off. After that, do your homework, but agree to nothing important. Nevertheless, you will attract favors and money to you today. Tonight: Socialize!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ This is an excellent day to buy wardrobe items for yourself. However, don't shop after the Moon Alert. Ironically, if you shop beforehand, you will like what you buy. Tonight: Cocoon at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today because you need a breather. It's the end of the week, and you need time off for good behavior. Therefore, grab your favorite drink and snack, and hide somewhere so you can relax in comfort. Tonight: Share your ideas.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★★ Relations with others are warm and cozy today, which is why this is a great day to hang out with friends. It's also a good day to relate to groups and organizations. (Actually, things are so cozy that a friend could become a lover.) Tonight: Take care of your possessions.
