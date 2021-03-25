HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 25, 2021:
Entrepreneurial, passionate and direct, expressing your creative voice is high on your priority list. This year, you connect with artistic groups through the magic of technology without sidestepping professional obligations. Continue to keep a watchful eye on your finances. When life gets tough, your optimism infects those around you. If single, online dating sites may intrigue you. If attached, carve time in your schedules for romantic date nights. SAGITTARIUS challenges you.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ Today, share spare time with a friend who makes you laugh and smile. Avoid religious and political topics. Try walking, biking, dancing or any other physical activity that you can enjoy doing together. Tonight: Send family a photo collage.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★★ A piece of furniture or decorative art may tempt you to overspend. Watch your impulses. What you love today you might not like tomorrow. Show your family in words and action how much you appreciate them. Tonight: Answer texts and email.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ Catch up on reading. If the sun is shining, take your book or device outside. Return communication you may have forgotten about. Meet up with friends who love stimulating conversation and a friendly debate about hot topics. Tonight: Vegetarian meal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Walk where you can smell fresh flowers. That may remind you to buy a bouquet for your home or office. Treat yourself to a frivolous item that won't impact your finances but you will enjoy. Tonight: Start a mystery novel.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★★ Pat yourself on the back. A project you have been working on will reach its conclusion. Attend a gathering where you can network with people whose interests mirror your own. An important contact might emerge. Tonight: An emotional discussion brings closure.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ Today might bring vacillating moods. Excuse yourself politely from an appointment and take alone time. Your imagination may be especially active. Catch up on journal entries and jot down creative ideas you want to run by your team. Tonight: Dance movements.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Plan to visit a friend who lives out of town. In the meantime, set a time to connect online. Someone you did a favor for may write a note that could bring a tear to your eye. Tonight: Calm your nerves.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ Expect the unexpected in all areas of life. Your career may take a surprising new turn. Adapt to current trends, and you will fit right in. Stay focused and continue to be a team player. Tonight: Add to your playlist.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ Someone might ask you to mentor them. Accept the challenge. You may discover teaching skills you doubted you had. Talk to people from other cultures. Learn a language online through lectures and recordings. Tonight: Dinner will be waiting for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★★ Today you want to be where the action is, whether at home or work. Enter an online game or tournament. You are a healthy competitor, so anyone who stands in your way better watch out. Tonight: Invite friends to dinner.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ Someone might break a promise or cancel an appointment without notice. Be compassionate rather than judgmental. There may be extenuating circumstances. Make the first move to get in touch. You always know the right things to say. Tonight: Sweet-smelling incense.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ Strong opinions could get you in hot water. Keep provocative ideas to yourself for now and you will succeed. Show others by example how to be diplomatic and charming. You will get rewarded for your efforts. Tonight: Pet love.
