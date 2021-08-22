HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021:
You are a dreamer who is grounded and logical. You can switch from being straightforward and practical to witty and a bit zany. You are introverted and extroverted. Nevertheless, you always have a positive take on life, and you're ready to help others. Good news! This year you will receive promotions, kudos, awards and recognition for your past efforts. Well done!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ The energy of today's Full Moon might be challenging for your kids, so be patient with them. Ditto for social situations. Tonight: Be ready for anything, which you generally are. This Week: Health issues might be confusing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★ Because of today's Full Moon, you feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career and public reputation. You can't ignore home and family. Tonight: More mellow. This Week: Romance might disappoint you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ Be careful today, because this is a mildly accident-prone day. Therefore, be wise and pay attention to everything you say and do. Tonight: You might encounter someone who challenges you. This Week: Clarify family responsibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Financial matters might come to a head today. You might find it challenging as to whether to put your interests first or the interests of someone else, especially regarding wealth and financial responsibilities. Tonight: You can't ignore your own interests. This Week: Be extra clear in your communications.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★ Today the second Full Moon opposite your sign this year is taking place, which might create tension between you and others. Cope with this as gracefully as you can. Tonight: Problems generally build up before a Full Moon and then diminish after it peaks. This Week: Guard against financial errors.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ Today's Full Moon might raise health concerns or challenges related to your job -- perhaps even your pet. Tonight: Relax. Whatever problems you encounter will diminish as the day wears on. This Week: Mental confusion might create communication difficulties.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Today difficulties with someone might concern you because you are a people pleaser. Nevertheless, the Full Moon energy today could stir up some trouble. Tonight: Problems diminish. This Week: Take it easy. Pamper yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ Today you feel pulled between the responsibilities and demands of home and family versus the responsibilities and demands of your career and your reputation with your peers. Tonight: It's important to be aware of your reputation. This Week: Double-check information from others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ This is a mildly accident-prone day for you because of the Full Moon energy. This means you have to slow down and take it easy. Be aware of everything. Pay attention to what you say and do, and everything will be fine. Tonight: Obviously, an accident doesn't need to occur if you're vigilant. his Week: Avoid permanent commitments.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ You might encounter pressures or obstacles to financial situations today, including banking. These challenges also might deal with shared responsibilities or jointly-held resources. Tonight: Make sure you are clear about your responsibilities to others. This Week: Don't believe everything you hear.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ Today the second Full Moon in your sign this year is taking place. (Normally, this happens only once a year.) This might make you feel a bit at odds with someone. Your best option is to demonstrate grace under pressure. Tonight: Be patient and cooperative. This Week: Double-check shared finances.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ The Full Moon today might create obstacles at work or with something to do with your health or a pet. Tonight: The thing to know about every Full Moon is as it approaches, problems seem to intensify; then after it peaks, these same problems seem to diminish or even disappear. This Week: Be extra clear about all communications.
