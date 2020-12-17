HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020:
Pragmatic, dependable and serious, you live in the here and now. This year, through a new structure you create in your work, you succeed brilliantly. Your objectivity doesn't wander off track. If single, you may want to lighten up a bit. You find your mate in May. If attached, you're deeply connected to an earthy, sexy individual. This year, you take a life-changing trip together. PISCES can be too dreamy.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ Avoid making binding commitments today, especially to serve on the boards of clubs or organizations. News comes from a lost love. Some confusion follows. Gather information before responding. Tonight: Familiar situations may suddenly bore you. But look before you leap into anything new.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ A time of redefining your professional status and career is due. A hunch or creative idea can help. Reflect on days past. You'll have access to favors and opportunities that will address your needs. Tonight: Be receptive to new sources of funding.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★★ Today makes you pleasantly aware of how much you are accomplishing, and gives you greater vitality and clarity of thought. Enjoy this time of progress. A new position of leadership can be offered unexpectedly. Tonight: Friendships with those from different cultures build.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★★ The veil to the other side is very thin today. Offer suggestions, but keep expectations in check. If a journey abroad is desired, this is a good time to make plans. Tonight: A chance for reprieve arrives. A second chance is offered.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ Today promises surprise announcements from others. Get both sides of every story. Weigh all issues with care and attention to detail. A major job or residence change may be brewing. Tonight: Stability and loyalty will be important in love, and could be a godsend.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ A new interest in health arises today. Get plenty of fresh water, juices and healing teas. Add healthy humidity to a dry room by simmering water with a handful of peppermint or other fragrant herbs. Tonight: Fortify your domestic environment by clearing up clutter.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★ There can be a turning point in relationships today. Expect a new cycle involving an existing tie or a change in your needs regarding love, leading to something new. You must conserve your energy and not allow it to be drained. Tonight: Journal your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ A sense of purpose guides you toward worthwhile goals. Exercise provides a perfect release. Stay on top of home repairs. Fortify your domestic environment, making it safe and wholesome. Tonight: Be aware of events in your neighborhood that could affect you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★ Today favors problem-solving and can bring an invitation to travel with a friend or loved one. Repay old debts. Analyze how ongoing patterns, obligations or legal situations affect your security. Maintain your faith. Tonight: Balance will be restored, bringing you peace.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★ The changing financial structure of the world is impacting you in a very personal way. Be alert to promising new trends in your professional sphere. Rise to meet challenges. Constructive effort on your part will bring financial rewards. Tonight: Avoid hasty decisions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★★ Your energy level will be high today, making it easier to get things done. Consider a business trip. Any long-standing nebulousness about security issues ends. Finally, you will breathe a sigh of relief. Tonight: You'll be able to choose between new romantic chances galore.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ You actively seek spiritual growth today. You appreciate the prosperity consciousness of self-help reading and studies. Air signs (Libra, Gemini or Aquarius) are involved. You will welcome structure, tradition and tangible beliefs as a source of support. Tonight: Enjoy calming solitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.