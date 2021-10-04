Happy Birthday for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021:
You have a sharp mind and strong opinions. You are warm, friendly and enthusiastic. You are naturally spontaneous with a zest for life. This year is the beginning of a fresh new cycle for you, which means you will encounter new things, new adventures and major changes. It's a fast-paced year. Think about your goals and be ready to act.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ Old friends and ex-partners from the past might be back in your world. You might encounter them in person. You might hear from them online or by phone. News about them might reach you. You might even dream about them. Tonight: Do repairs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ Be patient with silly errors and mistakes at work. They do create delays and frustration, but for the most part, they are minor. Meanwhile, the same energy that creates problems and mixed-up communications can be used to finish old business. Tonight: Practice and improve.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ Old flames are back in your world or in your thoughts or dreams. Meanwhile, parents might feel that they're dealing with old issues once again with their kids. This could be the opportunity to deal with something in a skillful way. Tonight: Home and family.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Many of you are in touch with relatives and family friends you haven't seen in a while. The important thing to know is that this is an excellent time to wrap up old business related to family and your private life. This could be about a family business. More likely, it's about home projects. Tonight: Chatty conversations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ Transportation delays and mixed-up communications are hard to avoid now. Slow down and be careful in all your work to avoid errors. The good news is, this same influence will help you research, study history or the past, or finish projects that are already begun. Use it! Tonight: Use what you own.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★H Your ruler is Mercury, and presently it is retrograde. Although this creates financial delays and makes checks in the mail late, it also will help you review and finish financial projects or anything related to your possessions. Keep painting! Tonight: Self-improvement?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Lots of planetary energy is taking place in your sign now because the Sun, Mars and Mercury retrograde are all in Libra. Despite misplaced items, missed appointments, confused communications and delays in transportation, you can finish old business now! Tonight: Enjoy hobbies.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★ This is an excellent time to do research, because Mercury retrograde will help you search the past and find solutions to problems and answers to old questions. Something might be going on behind the scenes. If so, you will find out. Tonight: Friendship is important.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ It's fascinating running into old friends and hearing from people you haven't heard from in a while. You might meet old faces in person, online or by phone -- or even in your dreams. This is an excellent time to wrap up projects with a group. Things will all come together now. Tonight: People notice you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ Many of you are bumping into bosses from the past or hearing from parents you haven't seen in a while. This can produce some thought-provoking situations. This could be an opportunity for you to have closure about something. It also gives you a chance to say your version. Tonight: Explore!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ Although travel plans might be delayed or canceled -- and, likewise, plans related to further education might be stalled in the water or suffer from glitches and misunderstandings -- you can use this same energy to finish an old paper or manuscript, or wrap up an important study. Tonight: Check finances.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ This is a good time to finish business related to debt, banking, loans, mortgages or any involvement with shared property or the wealth of someone else. You also might wrap up details about inheritances or wills. Tonight: Cooperate with others.
