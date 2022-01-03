Happy Birthday for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022:
You are hardworking and focused; nevertheless, at times, you are reckless and impulsive! You are not easily swayed to change your mind. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be wrapping up situations and letting go of what is no longer relevant in your life.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ Be careful when talking to bosses, parents, teachers and the police today, because things could become heated. Whatever concerns you will seem urgent, especially if others fail to see what you perceive as being important. Relax. Things will look different by the end of the day. Tonight: Set goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ Steer clear of intense discussions about politics, religion or racial issues, because this is a poor day to talk about these topics. People are obsessed with their ideas today; in addition to which, it's easy to exaggerate the importance of things in your own mind. Tonight: You are noticed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ Disputes about shared property, bills, insurance matters and inheritances will be intense today, because everyone will tend to have an exaggerated reaction to things. Yes, everyone is obsessed! (This is why they might feel protective or jealous.) Tonight: Explore something new.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★ Take it easy when dealing with those who are close to you today, because discussions could be intense. Possibly, you will attract someone to you who has strong feelings about something. Don't overreact. Wait until things are calmer before you make a decision. Check the Moon Alert. Tonight: Check your assets.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★ It's Monday, and you're determined to get organized. You want to be on top of your game, and you want to work on your health as well. Yes, you want it all! This is an excellent motivation. Be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert today. Tonight: Be cooperative.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ Parents might have an intense discussion with their kids today. Likewise, if you work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry, things might become very black and white. Lighten up! Most of this day is a Moon Alert. Take it easy. Tonight: Get organized.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Tread carefully today if you're having a family discussion or a talk with a parent or an older relative. It's easy to go overboard or become obsessed with an idea. (You don't want to end up with egg on your face.) Check the Moon Alert today. Tonight: Socialize!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★ You'll be convincing when talking to others today, which is why you will persuade anyone to agree with you. However, make sure you know what you're talking about! Don't go out on a limb despite the temptation that that is where the sweetest fruit is. Tonight: Cocoon at home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★ If you are thinking of shopping for anything other than food and gas today, please check the Moon Alert. This is because you might be obsessed with trying to buy something, and meanwhile, it's a poor time to shop anyway. Stay in the know. Tonight: Share ideas.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ Today the Sun, the Moon, Venus and Pluto are all in your sign. Furthermore, the Moon and Pluto are lined up, which creates intense feelings. Guard against being unreasonable or going overboard about something. Go gently. It's just the beginning of the week. Tonight: Check your finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ Something hidden or going on behind the scenes might bother you today. A secret might be revealed. Perhaps you're hiding a secret. With the Moon lined up with Pluto in a hidden part of your chart, unexpected realizations might surface. Tonight: You win!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ Because you have strong feelings today, discussions with friends and groups will be intense. You might inflate something in your own mind and give it more importance than it deserves. Take a step back. Get some perspective. Check the Moon Alert. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.
