Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021:
You are ambitious, resourceful, passionate and fiercely independent. You have big dreams and fantasies. People love your wit. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle for you, which is why it is totally appropriate for you to wrap up things and finish projects and certain events in your life. Clean your slate to begin something new next year.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ Be smart and check everything about banking, shared property, debt and credit cards, because something unexpected could impact these areas and catch you off guard. It might put you at odds with an authority figure. (Yikes!) Know what's happening, because this could affect you financially. Tonight: Vigilance!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★ Slow down and take it easy today, because today is a bit dicey and certainly full of surprises. Difficulties with parents, bosses or authority figures might arise. (Never forget the power of courtesy.) Someone you know will throw you a curveball. Tonight: Be mindful.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★ Your work routine will be interrupted today. Computer glitches, staff shortages, broken equipment, misplaced papers, canceled appointments -- something. You also might be thwarted by rules and regulations or that old "we've always done it this way" excuse. Tonight: Listen.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Parents take note: This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Know where they are at all times. Meanwhile, social events might be canceled. Possibly, an unexpected invitation will surprise you. Guard against sports accidents. Tonight: Canceled plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★ Get dressed, because something will interrupt your home routine today. Someone might knock at your door. Meanwhile, small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. The thing to know is that things will not flow as you expect them to go. Tonight: Patience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for you. On the upside, because you can think outside the box, you might have a clever, original idea. More likely, someone in authority or someone older than you will squelch your plans. Tonight: Be alert.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★ Keep an eye on your money and possessions today, because it's a crapshoot. Anything can happen. You might find money; you might lose money. Your possessions might be harmed or stolen. Restrictions related to children, sports or social activities might arise. Tonight: Eyes open!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★ Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with stern Saturn and opposite wild, wacky Uranus. It's not an easy day. Keep your head down and your powder dry. Expect the unexpected. Expect to be thwarted by rules, regulations and authority figures. Tonight: Stay calm.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★ Today you feel restless. You have that feeling that you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. This is totally appropriate, because in your chart, the Moon is "agitated" and it's hiding as well. This means your subconscious is being rattled by the universe. No biggie. It's gone by tomorrow. Tonight: Expect a surprise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★ Relations with friends and members of groups are dicey today. They might say or do something that surprises you. They also might try to restrict you, or they might oppose your ideas. Don't take this too seriously because this is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Tonight: Listen to someone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★ This is a poor day to ask a boss, parent, teacher or the police for permission or approval. Give these people a wide berth. If you do ask them for a favor, their response will likely be, "Talk to the hand." Although, they might surprise you. Tonight: Tread carefully.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ Travel plans and anything to do with college and university schedules will be interrupted today. Almost certainly. Give yourself extra time to have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. Surprising news in the media might catch you off guard. Someone might lay down the law. Tonight: Caution.
