Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High near 30F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.