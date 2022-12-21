Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will diminish to a few snow showers this afternoon. High -13F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low -26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.