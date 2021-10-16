Happy Birthday for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021:
You are graceful, talented and an excellent communicator. Friends and social contacts are important to you. Justice and fair play have always been strong values for you. This year you might build new structures in your life. They might be physical, external structures or internal structures like a new way of being. You will work hard to maintain your lifestyle.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★★ People are cooperative today. This means it's a great day for an important discussion with a partner or close friend, because it will be easy to reach an agreement. This also applies to talking to an ex-partner or old friend you haven't seen in a while. Tonight: Restless evening.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ This is an excellent day to get hands-on with your job or your work. Roll up your sleeves and dig in! Co-workers might help you. If you have to talk to others, you will be charming and effective, which is why you will get results. Tonight: A friend will surprise you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★★ This is a lovely day for the arts or any kind of creative writing or artistic activity. Grab every opportunity to socialize! Likewise, playful activities with kids will please you. It's the perfect day for a vacation and fun interactions with others. Enjoy! Tonight: Stay polite.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ Family discussions will go well today. Not only that, this is also an excellent day to tackle home repairs or DIY projects. You will particularly enjoy doing something that makes your home look more attractive. Discussions about real estate also will go well. Tonight: Explore!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★★ This is an excellent day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, writing, editing or acting, because your words are like gold! You will charm anyone you talk to. You can make money from your words today. Tonight: Check your finances.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Because of Mercury retrograde, you will be most successful in finishing old projects or old business instead of beginning something new. Meanwhile, write down your moneymaking ideas, because you're in the zone! Tonight: Schmooze.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★★ Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with Venus, which means you will find it easy to tell others that you love them or that you feel strong affection for them. In addition, your appreciation of beauty will be stronger than usual. It's a happy day! Tonight: Get organized.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★ You might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today; nevertheless, you'll be happy and content. Any kind of private study or research will go well because you will enjoy seeking answers to questions and solutions to old problems. (Don't leave home without your deerstalker.) Tonight: Change of plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★★ Discussions with friends and groups will be upbeat and pleasant today. You will especially enjoy talking to younger people, perhaps younger people you haven't seen in a while. Listen to their suggestions about how you might improve your appearance or your way of doing something. Tonight: Surprise at home.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ This is an excellent day to talk to bosses, parents, the police or anyone in a position of authority, because things will flow smoothly. People will listen to you with interest and be ready to cooperate. In particular, it's a good day to address old issues that need to be resolved. Tonight: New ideas!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ You will enjoy studying today, especially studying history or something from the past. You also might enjoy making travel plans. Discussions with people from other cultures or different countries will be enjoyable and rewarding. Tonight: Watch your money.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ This is the perfect day for an important discussion about inheritances, wills, estates, insurance issues or anything to do with shared property, because all parties concerned will be easygoing and cooperative. You want the same goals once you iron out a few differences about details. Tonight: Feeling restless?
