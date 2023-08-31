Happy Birthday for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023:
You are energetic, enthusiastic and fun! You have a knack of making things look easy. This year is the beginning of a nine-year cycle, which means it's time to be courageous and flexible so you can entertain new directions and new ideas. Be ready to open any door!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ Be open to new and different opportunities to boost your earnings today, because they exist. It might be something different from what you had anticipated, but hey, you are the pioneer of the zodiac, and you love to tackle something new. Do your homework, but wait until October to act. Tonight: Restless feelings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ This is a fortunate day for you. In particular, you will enjoy touching base with friends and interacting with members of clubs, groups and organizations. Someone unusual might entertain you. Or perhaps, they will make an unusual suggestion. It's not a boring day. Tonight: Be friendly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★ Someone in authority might surprise you with an interesting offer today. Although it's unexpected and perhaps unusual, it could expand your world and perhaps increase your wealth. Check things out. However, if it is a major new venture, it will be wise to wait until the beginning of October to initiate something new. Tonight: Salute.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★ This is an excellent day to discuss future travel plans or opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine or the law. You might suddenly decide to take a course or do some training in an unusual field. Basically, you want to expand your experience of the world. Tonight: Explore!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ This is an excellent day for important discussions about how to divide or share something. Perhaps you're dealing with estates, inheritances or shared property. It's also a good day to try something different with a banking product. Whatever you do might profit you in the future. Tonight: Check your finances.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ This is a marvelous day to schmooze! In particular, you'll be attracted to characters and unusual people. Perhaps a spouse, partner or friend will introduce you to someone very interesting. You might discuss travel or legal matters. Tonight: Listen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★ Work-related travel might be fun. It might happen at the last moment, or there's something unusual about it. In fact, something unusual and different is very likely to happen related to your work, your health or even your pet. Fear not, because whatever it is will delight you. Tonight: Get organized.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★ Accept all invitations to socialize and party today, because this is a wonderful day to talk to others. You will enjoy playful activities with kids, the arts, musical performances, special times with friends and sports events. An element of excitement is in the air! Tonight: Socialize!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★ Stock the fridge so you can spontaneously entertain at home, which is what might happen today. You might impulsively invite people over. Or without your knowing, family and friends might arrive at your door. Be on the lookout for unusual real estate deals. Tonight: Cocoon.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ This is an upbeat, exciting day! Your sense of optimism is strong and you're full of big ideas! If you can fit in a short trip, this will please you. You will definitely enjoy socializing with others, especially people from other cultures or different countries. Enjoy your day! Tonight: Share ideas.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ Look for ways to boost your income today, because they exist. This could be related to a family business or perhaps a real estate situation. You might even be involved with people from another culture or country. Stay light on your feet so you can act fast. Tonight: Count your money.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ This is a wonderful day for you, because the Moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with lucky Jupiter and unpredictable Uranus. This makes you fortunate and also subject to impulsive ideas and moves and spontaneous decisions. But one thing is certain; you want to have fun! Tonight: Be flexible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.