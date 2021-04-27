HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 27, 2021:
Protective, persevering and creative, you know how to keep a steady hand on the helm. This year, you might struggle more than usual to remain calm, but your cool head will always prevail. Avoid career worries by adjusting to changing demands. Find your niche and work hard to maintain your individuality. If single, choose someone loving and consistent. If attached, work together to improve your finances. SAGITTARIUS loves to travel.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★ Pay more attention to your need for honest emotions. Open the door to deeper conversations about your relationships by revealing more of yourself. Follow where your passions lead, and you'll find the satisfaction you seek. Tonight: Search for a sentimental item.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★ Come to terms with a minor dispute with a friend, partner or client. Clear the air before the situation escalates. Show that you're willing to compromise, even if you're not really there yet. Tonight: Virtual dinner with your bestie.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ Work on a project that's been playing on your mind. Taking care of business brings personal as well as professional satisfaction. Time spent with a pet, yours or a friend's, could soothe your soul. Tonight: Rest and count your blessings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★★ Put more fun into your daily routine. Schedule calls with friends you haven't seen in ages or hang out with children. Remind yourself of what it is to be free and easy. Tonight: Arrange a date or plan a party.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★ Insist on a better work-life balance and put it into practice. A surprise visit could brighten your doorstep and lift your mood. A relative wants to share a secret. Listen to what they have to say. Tonight: Clear office clutter.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ You could uncover a technical or mechanical issue. Get it fixed before it explodes into a major problem. Call a sibling or cousin who will be more than happy to hear from you. Tonight: Ask a neighbor for advice.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ Pay a debt that might have slipped your mind. Someone needs to know that you appreciate their kind and generous act. Flirting will get you everywhere when it comes to love. You know what to do. Tonight: Balance your budget.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★★ Take credit for a job well done. When you point out the value of what you've accomplished, people who you want to impress will take notice. Treat your family to an upcoming sporting event. Tonight: Give away things you don't need.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★ Seek out peace and quiet and get a break from the hectic pace of life. A fresh idea is waiting to whisper in your ear. Turn down the noise and pay attention to your inner wisdom. Tonight: Candles and incense.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ Get involved in your community. A problem that seems insurmountable becomes manageable when you lend your organizational skills and can-do attitude. You might meet someone who awakens your need to make the world a better place. Tonight: A group hug.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ Take action on a project that lets you bask in a feeling of accomplishment. Sitting back and waiting for everyone else to catch up no longer works. An authority figure understands you better than you think. Tonight: Dance around the house.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★★ Explore ideas that call to your inner adventurer. It could be time to plan a trip or take a class that builds your skill set and expands your mind. A friend in need appreciates your empathy. Tonight: Read a classic novel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.