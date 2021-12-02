Happy Birthday for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021:
You are a feeler. You are a naturally emotional person who is vibrant and has a sunny personality. You are very creative; however, you need a lot of variety in your life to stay fresh. This is a very exciting year for you because you are opening new doors and setting off in a new direction.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ This is a good day to discuss how to share something, like an inheritance. Bosses and important people will be helpful, and you will enjoy schmoozing with friends and interacting with clubs and groups. You have strong feelings today! Tonight: You benefit.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★ Enjoy warm relations with partners and close friends, as well as members of the general public; however, note that people are opinionated! Expect to attract someone to you who has strong ideas. Meanwhile, you'll be attracted to someone who is "different." Tonight: Be friendly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ This is a lovely day at work, whether you work in a slave wage job or for yourself, because you have lots of energy! (You might be a tad bossy.) Support and assistance from others will be forthcoming. People are in a good mood today! Tonight: Relax.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★★ Today is a playful, lighthearted day! You have lots of energy to socialize and play. Enjoy sports events, long lunches, happy hours and fun times with others, especially playful activities with children. Relations with partners and close friends will be cozy. Tonight: Socialize!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★ Today it will please you to redecorate at home or do something to tidy up things. Certainly, increased chaos and activity on the homefront have been the state of affairs for you, perhaps because of visiting guests, renovations or residential moves. Tonight: Enjoy your home.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ You are supercharged about something today, which is why you're so persuasive. You probably will try to convince someone to agree with you. Fortunately, you'll be successful socializing with others. You also might entertain at home because your focus on home and family is strong. Tonight: Take it easy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★ "Show me the money!" This is a strong day for business and commerce because you have definite ideas about financial matters. Likewise, you might be intent on shopping or buying something. Some of you will shop for your home because you want to make where you live more attractive. Tonight: Gratitude.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★★ Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with fiery Mars. This can make you aggressive, even argumentative. Fortunately, the Moon is also dancing with fair Venus and Jupiter, which promotes friendly encounters with others, especially relatives and neighbors. Tonight: Enjoy schmoozing!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★ You might be wise to play things low-key today to see which way the wind is blowing. Having said that, this is a good day for money and financial negotiations. Nevertheless, it's possible that someone is working against your best interests today. This means if you think something fishy is going on, it is. Tonight: Solitude.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★ This is a great day to schmooze with friends and interact with groups, clubs and professional associations. Because you might be in competition with someone, a discussion could get heated. Fortunately, with Venus in your sign, you'll be as diplomatic as ever. Tonight: Listen to someone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ People notice you today. Do be aware of this. In fact, personal details about your private life might be under discussion. Possibly this is because you are coming on a bit strong. Or possibly it's due to a secret love affair. Tonight: Be discreet.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★★ This is a great day to make travel plans or talk to people from other countries, because you're eager to expand your horizons. Meanwhile, relations with friends and groups are excellent, and you continue to make a wonderful impression on bosses and authority types. Tonight: Explore!
