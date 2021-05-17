HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 17, 2021:
You are a caring person who is charming and thoughtful. You are helpful to others but you're also independent. You have focus, self-discipline and strong opinions. At this stage in your life, you see that you have to let go of things that are no longer useful or meaningful. Look around you. Time to downsize!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ There are two areas to focus on today. The first is to explore new sources of income. Look for opportunities to find out where and how you can earn money. The second is: Can you see a new use for something you already own? Tonight: Be patient with family.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★★★★ Today is the perfect day to evaluate what parts of your life might need transforming. How can you make changes for the better, especially with your appearance? The impression you create on others? Tonight: You are persuasive!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★★ It's Monday and a perfect day for some self-inquiry. Take a moment to look inside yourself to find out what makes you tick. If you had to name four things you really should focus on in your life, what are they? Tonight: Shopping will appeal to you!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★★★ In discussions with friends or groups today, you will create a strong impression. (Believe me when I say that you will be memorable!) This is because you want to get things done and you're ready for it. Tonight: You're gung-ho and full of energy!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★★ It's Monday and you want to know where you are headed. What are you seeking in life, and what changes should you make to go in the direction you want to go? Ideas? Tonight: Behind the scenes activities might reveal a secret.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★ "Inquiring minds want to know." Today you want to explore the subtext of big ideas. What are the questions behind the big questions? This is great day to study. It's also a good day to explore different belief systems. Tonight: Competition with a friend or a group is likely.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★ You will be productive today because you want to get to the bottom of something, especially about inheritances, insurance matters or shared property. "What's really going on?" Tonight: Your ambition is aroused! Go after what you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★ Today you might attract someone powerful to you. ("Hi, Darth.") This is why your exchanges with others will be memorable. However, in turn, you also will be forceful, so there could be a standoff. Tonight: You want to explore new ideas and new places because you want adventure!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★★ Lady Luck is smiling on you! You want to be productive in whatever you do, even to the point of tearing something right back to the basics so you can build it up again in a better fashion. Yes, this applies to your health as well. Tonight: Find a way to agree on disputes about shared property.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★★ If you work on creative projects, you might see a new spin because you will get down to the nitty-gritty, then pull back and see the big picture. This is also a great day to practice and hone a technique in sports or the arts. Tonight: Be patient with partners and close friends.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★ This is the day to make improvements where you live that might involve plumbing, recycling, garbage areas or bathrooms. You might want to redesign how things are done to get the results you want. Tonight: You will continue to work hard this evening.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★★ Conversations with others will be forceful and direct today. Likewise, you also might attract persuasive people to you. This is why all your exchanges with others today will be like PowerPoint on steroids. Tonight: You feel playful, prankish and flirtatious!
