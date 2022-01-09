Happy Birthday for Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022:
You are practical, reliable, confident and very caring about your loved ones. You take an organized approach to life. You are observant and committed to your goals. This year will involve service to others, especially family. Therefore, you have to take good care of yourself first. Enjoy personalizing your home this year.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
★★★★ Don't get your belly in a rash today. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. You are energized with the Moon in your sign dancing with your ruler Mars, which means you feel lots of emotions! Avoid creating regrets. Tonight: Be patient. This Week: Avoid disputes. Hang in until the weekend.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
★★ Your ability to talk to bosses and people in authority is strong today. You'll be convincing when dealing with shared property or shared responsibilities. Nevertheless, you will probably choose to work from behind the scenes. Tonight: Do research. This Week: Relax; you'll be heard.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
★★★ You're eager to interact with others today because you have something to say or you want to lead the charge. Incidentally, a lively discussion might make you change your future goals. Tonight: Don't argue. This Week: Confusion and conflict means you have to be patient.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
★★★ Today, you are high-viz, which means people notice you more than usual, especially bosses, parents and the police. You might have a feisty exchange with someone today. Tonight: Avoid power struggles. This Week: Avoid a rehash of arguments about shared property.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★ You have a strong desire to escape and seek adventure today. You want to do something different to get more out of life. You might be involved with someone from another culture or a different country. Tonight: Don't get involved. This Week: Ex partners and old friends are back.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★ Expect lively discussions about shared property or shared responsibilities, or perhaps an inheritance, today. You feel you have something invested in this situation, and you're ready to speak up. Tonight: Remain calm. This Week: Rebellion becomes peace by the weekend.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★ Today you might meet someone who is confident and cocky. They might want your help. Actually, this is a good time to start a project, because people's energy levels are high today. Tonight: Be cooperative. This Week: Old flames and ex lovers are back on the scene.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★ You will accomplish a lot at work or with any task that you undertake today because you're gung-ho! You're happy to do something that involves physical labor. You also will be proactive about your health. Tonight: Get organized. This Week: Family get-togethers are emotional.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★ This is the perfect day for a workout at a gym or any kind of physical exercise, because you're pumped with energy! You will enjoy playful activities with kids. You also will enjoy channeling some of this energy into fun, social outings. Tonight: Be patient with kids. This Week: Avoid rebellion. Wait until the weekend.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★ Family discussions will be energetic and lively today because you have plans. You want to introduce home improvements or make things better. You also might want to make the peace within a family dispute. Do what you can. Tonight: Keep the peace at home. This Week: You can't avoid your past.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★ Today you're keen to talk to others because you have something to say. You want to enlighten someone about something. Because you will put a lot of yourself into your words, you'll be convincing. ("Where do I sign?") Tonight: Avoid disputes. This Week: Mercury retrograde brings silly mistakes and confusion. (You're OK.)
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★ Today you have strong ideas about money and possibly shopping. Because of your heightened emotions and desires, you will stop at nothing to get what you want. This determination applies to shopping as well as negotiating finances or dealing with your possessions. Tonight: Stay low-key. This Week: Don't follow others blindly. Think for yourself.
