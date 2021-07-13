Ivy McGowan-Castleberry: College district board candidate

Ivy McGowan-Castleberry
Age: 45
Occupation: Public health response coordinator
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Bachelor of Science (pursuing Master's of Public Administration)
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Children took classes at Gillette College
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
In my career, I have served on numerous boards ranging from local to state-wide organizations, including boards focused on economic development and human service-focused boards.
I have a solid grasp of the roles and responsibilities of a board versus the roles of staff.
My background includes substantial work on policy development and implementation, strategic planning, parliamentary process and governance structure. My work experience also includes community-level work on controversial topics, which has taught me the value of gracious listening and learning in public.
I strive to develop organizational cultures that support clear and open communication at all levels. Additionally, I’m not afraid of asking tough questions or rumbling with difficult decisions.
I am someone who is willing to stand alone in the wilderness on matters of personal integrity. I am committed to using my experience, skills and principles to ensure we have the best community college for generations to come.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
No, at this time I do not believe there is any reason why it would be appropriate to tax 4 mills.
It isn’t because I don’t think our college is worth it — it is. Based on my research and cautious contingency calculations, budget projections indicate 2.5 to 3 mills will adequately fund our college. Levying 4 mills would create a surplus in funding, which we would be required to pass on to the state.
I adamantly feel this would be fiscally irresponsible. Campbell County already provides more than our fair share of tax revenues to the state and other communities. Levying mills that are not needed to support operations in our community, only to send our tax dollars to other communities, would be reprehensible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.