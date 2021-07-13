Tracy Wasserburger: College district board candidate

Tracy Wasserburger
Age: 59
Occupation: Neonatal nurse practitioner
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Post-master's degree as neonatal nurse practitioner
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Advisory board member, former student
QUESTION 1: What experience do you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
I feel that my past experience with Gillette College will make me a good trustee.
I was a student at one time at Gillette College, but moreover, my work and experience on the Advisory Board is a strong asset. Sitting on the Advisory Board has provided me insight to the workings of Gillette College and the role of the board of trustees.
I have been reviewing and studying the principals of being a board of trustees for a community college through the Association of Community College Trustees. My master's degree is in Nursing Education will contribute in bringing an education-based background to the table, and the 21 years that I served in nursing leadership also will contribute.
I have previous board experience by serving on the Wyoming State Board of Nursing for six years and the National Association of Neonatal Nurse Practitioners Council for four years.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where 4 four mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
Drastic changes in Campbell County would have to occur before that would ever happen.
The assessed value of Campbell County would have to fall below the level of state funding by the Wyoming Community College Commission for 4 mills to ever be considered.
Therefore, the assessed valuation of Campbell County would have to drop by 75%.
