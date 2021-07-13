You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RN 'Nick' Jessen: College district board candidate

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nick Jessen
Buy Now

RN 'Nick' Jessen

Age: 74

Occupation: Fleet sales for Thunder Basin Ford

Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes

Highest level of education: Associate Degree in Agriculture Business

Home: Gillette

Connection to Gillette College: None

QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?

I have served on the board of the Gillette Golf and Country Club and served the Indian Hills Homeowners Association. Both of these were in a time of financial crisis.

I served on the Campbell County Land Board when we had the only manager we ever had retire.

All of these boards and a lifetime in business in Campbell County leave me well prepared to help our new college get up and running.

QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?

Candidate did not provide an answer for this question.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.