RN 'Nick' Jessen: College district board candidate

RN 'Nick' Jessen
Age: 74
Occupation: Fleet sales for Thunder Basin Ford
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Associate Degree in Agriculture Business
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: None
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
I have served on the board of the Gillette Golf and Country Club and served the Indian Hills Homeowners Association. Both of these were in a time of financial crisis.
I served on the Campbell County Land Board when we had the only manager we ever had retire.
All of these boards and a lifetime in business in Campbell County leave me well prepared to help our new college get up and running.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
Candidate did not provide an answer for this question.
