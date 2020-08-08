I really like the leadership in both the Wyoming state Republican Central Committee and the Campbell County Republican Party.
The Republican Party passes bylaws, platforms and resolutions every four years to say this is what we stand for and what Republicans believe. They believe as well as I that those running as a Republican should agree with 80% of the platform of the Republican Party, and I believe the majority of the Republican voters would agree that that is very reasonable.
