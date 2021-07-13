Jason Linduska: College district board candidate

Jason Linduska
Age: 39
Occupation: Educator for CCSD
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Master's Degree
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Advocate for students who attend Gillette College
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
I bring 15 years of educator experience, nine years as an acting officer for state art organizations, four years serving on local boards and a positive attitude.
In order to accomplish goals within a group you must first be able to communicate, behave and work through indifference.
Every trustee will have a weak and strong aspect. We must be able to lean on each other and work together to achieve a common goal to make Gillette College great again.
Overall, I carry a genuine level of excitement in regard to fostering the growth and opportunities that will be created for our community, CCSD students and regional residents.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
The trustees who are chosen will be tasked with deciding how many mills will be taxed to help support the funding of the college. You will have better written explanations than I can offer, but know that I will share the common vision and understanding of being fiscally responsible and not tax what is unnecessary.
Personally, I am in favor of only asking what is required to operate a campus that will enrich our community and its residents when we became our own entity.
This issue is important to understand and I am personally asking you to do your research before you cast your vote to better understand how little the tax is.
Please spend some time and read the trustee candidates responses that know the facts on the funding model and why we won’t be taxing the full 4 mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.