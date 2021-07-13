Larry Smith: College district board candidate

Larry Smith
Age: 61
Occupation: Rancher
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Bachelor's degree
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Former Booster Club president, donor, liaison to Gillette College Foundation, son attended
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
I am honest, dependable, responsible and believe in Gillette College. I have managed our family cattle ranch but now have time to volunteer due to my sons’ involvement.
I have served as president of the Gillette College Booster Club, still serving as liaison to the Gillette College Foundation board. I am chairman for the Campbell County Weed and Pest District, and president of the state of Wyoming Weed and Pest Council.
On these boards I have worked with City Council, County Commission, state and federal agencies, as well as the governor’s staff and many state legislators. I have been actively involved with Gillette College, spending a great deal of time on campus with meetings, building design, fundraising functions, donor and scholarship events, music and athletic activities and most importantly, many graduation ceremonies celebrating student success.
I have had the opportunity to meet administration, faculty, staff, students and most NWCCD trustees.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
Under our present circumstances, I do not foresee the need for Gillette Community College District to levy 4 mills due to our county’s assessed valuation.
Some other districts may not have this same opportunity because their accessed valuation is much lower. With other revenues such as tuition, grants and local appropriations, the trustees will be able to assess less than 4 mills to operate a highly effective and efficient independent community college.
