Joy Beattie: College district board candidate

Joy Beattie
Age: 62
Occupation: Physical therapist for Campbell County School District; home health for Campbell County Health
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Master's in Physical Therapy
Home: Sleepy Hollow
Connection to Gillette College: Four children have attended and two received degrees
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
I have sound knowledge in budgeting and fiscal responsibility both personal and professional.
Prior to coming to Gillette, I was appointed to medical advisory boards to oversee the budgets of outreach services that were being developed during my employment at Black Hill Rehabilitation Hospital.
I can listen to individuals in the community who have sound concerns regarding the future of Gillette Community College. I will work to bring those concerns to the board and CEO for consideration.
I also am respectful of individuals who may not share my viewpoint and I can work with them toward a common goal.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
The only situation that would possibly require property tax of 4 mills would be if a new building were to be added to the campus.
As in past building projects, negotiations with local industry and business leaders allowed funding these projects through an increase in mills only during the building phase of the project. Once the building was completed, the mill levee returned to prior levels.
These types of agreements have allowed Gillette College to own their campus buildings and not Sheridan. There is no need to consider taxing above 2.5 mills if the current proposed budget is adhered to.
