Twin lines outside Frontier and Equality halls greeted voters who arrived at Cam-plex to vote early morning before the doors opened at 7 a.m. The length of the lines indicated that was not an insignificant number of voters, as both snaked out into the parking lot and between cars.
Nichole Rubeck, 39, arrived at the polls right around the time voting started. She stood in a line outside Equality Hall with her 6-year-old son, Max Schurtz, who stood in the brisk morning air with his arms tucked inside his shirt to guard against the chill.
Rubeck viewed coming to the polls in person on Election Day to be an important teaching lesson for her son.
“When I was growing up, I remember going to the polls with my mom,” Rubeck said. “It’s important for him to see it.”
She talked about instilling the importance of voting in her son.
“It doesn’t matter if I’m a Republican or Democrat," Rubeck said. "He’s his own individual and he gets to decide, look at all the issues and make his own choices."
In the crowded lines, it was easy to see visual markers of the year 2020. A small number of voters wore face coverings. Poll workers and volunteers all had their faces covered or spoke to voters from behind plexiglass dividers.
Other easily noticeable items were bright red hats that some voters wore to show their support for President Donald Trump but ultimately were reminded by poll workers to take them off because they're not allowed by election law.
There also was hand sanitizer and signage to encourage voters to maintain social distance from each other, which was observed by some and not by others.
Election Day in 2020 has lost some of its luster as COVID-19 continues to spread unchecked in many states. While early voting and absentee voting are parts of every election, the processes have taken on enhanced importance this year.
There are 18,449 registered voters in Campbell County as of the end of the day Monday. In 2016, there were 14,849 people registered the day before Election Day, and 18,351 ballots were cast that year, including people who registered at the polls.
So far, 3,628 absentee ballots had been returned to the Campbell County Elections Office as of Monday. Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to turn in absentee ballots.
Another 564 people voted early in the elections office Monday, bringing the total number of early ballots cast to 6,910.
Those two numbers combined mean that 10,538 people have voted in this year's election before the doors even opened this morning, or 57% of registered voters having already cast their ballots.
Pete Oliveri and his wife, Judi, were dressed in matching American flag sweatshirts to vote early this morning. The process went “about as smooth as it could go.”
Wyoming is a state that allows same-day registration for voting. Inside the Wyoming Center, tables of workers were busy asking voters if they were registered. And if they weren’t, they were directed to a line to register.
Chantelle Fosen, 25, was one of those same-day registrants. She came to the polls knowing she needed to register, and said the process was a quick and painless one. She just needed to show her I.D. and fill out some paperwork.
But the line was rather long. It took about an hour to register and cast her ballot.
Fosen was there with her twin sister Jackie, and they were happy to cast their ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president. They both commented on how much their views are in the minority when compared to most Campbell County voters, but they still thought the process was important to remain true to their values.
The pair was voting in their second election and they were eager to show up early this time around after turning out to vote around 5 p.m. in 2016 and having to stand in line for more than five hours, they said.
Zach Willingham, 35, sat outside of the Wyoming Center after casting his vote for President Donald Trump.
He said it was important to him and other oil field workers he works with to not only to vote against Biden, specifically because of his stance on fossil fuels like fracking, but to do it in person.
“I just think it’s our civic duty to come down here to vote,” Willingham said.
