Robert Palmer: College district board candidate

Robert Palmer
Age: 63
Occupation: Retired, former Campbell County Commission administrative director
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Master's in Business Administration
Home: County
Connection to Gillette College: Advisory board member, former employee, children attended
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
30 years of voluntary service on the Gillette College Advisory Board, past chairman.
Professional career: Retired county administrative director and previous employment with the Gillette campus.
Comprehensive knowledge in the preparation and administration of publicly funded budgets, financial management and auditing.
Active participation with board governance, development of strategic plans, and mission, vision and value statements.
Demonstrated experience with building effective partnerships and collaborative professional relationships.
Strong familiarity with the Wyoming Community College Commission, state of Wyoming Legislature, Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees and national Association of Community College Trustees.
Formal education and professional development: Graduate of Gillette Area Leadership Institute and Leadership Wyoming.
Dedicated advocate for post-secondary and continuing education opportunities.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
No. The forecasted GCCD budget with the current and projected County assessed valuation is more than sufficient to presently operate the new community college district at less than 4 mills.
