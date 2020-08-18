Update: 9:10 p.m.: News Record staff at the Campbell County Courthouse report that all precincts are in and counted. Elections staff is using a new voting system and is working to generate reports of results. We'll update and post when those are available.
Update: 8:31 p.m.: Still no returns released yet, but ballots from some precincts are starting to make their way to the courthouse for counting.
Update: 8:01 p.m.: News Record staff at the elections office report officials at the main polling place at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center have been busy accommodating voters who were in line by the 7 p.m. deadline and that ballots haven't been delivered to the courthouse for counting.
Update 7:31 p.m.: No early returns yet.
Editor's note: Polls close at 7 p.m. and returns and results for the Campbell County primary election will be updated here as they come in and are made available by the Campbell County Elections Office. Please check back for updates and for coverage of individual contested races.
2020 Campbell County Primary
Overall results
Returns: 0 of 37 precincts have been returned to the Campbell County Clerk’s Office and counted.
Registered voters: 14,671
Ballots cast: 0
-----------------------------------
CAMPBELL COUNTY COMMISSION
4-year term/vote for no more than 2 from each party
Ronda Boller, Republican: 0
Colleen Faber, R: 0
Joel A. Marquiss, R: 0
Dana L. Miller Eiland, R: 0
Del Shelstad, R: 0
John Wayne, R: 0
Wes Johnson, Democrat: 0
-----------------------------------
GILLETTE CITY COUNCIL
4-year term/vote for 1
Ward 1
Bruce Brown: 0
Ward 2
Billy Montgomery: 0
Ward 3
Shay Lundvall: 0
Ward 3
2-year unexpired term/vote for 1
Nathan McLeland: 0
-----------------------------------
Wright Town Council
4-year term/vote for 2
Joel Morgan: 0
Doug Shrader: 0
Anne. Ziegenhorn: 0
-----------------------------------
State Senate District 24
4-year term/vote for 1
Troy D. McKeown, R: 0
Michael Von Flatern, R: 0
-----------------------------------
State House District 3
2-year term/vote for 1
Eric Barlow, R: 0
Martin E. Phillips, R: 0
-----------------------------------
State House District 31
2-year term/vote for 1
John Bear, R: 0
Micky Shober, R: 0
-----------------------------------
State House District 32
2-year term/vote for 1 from each party
Timothy Hallinan, R: 0
Lynne Huskinson, D: 0
-----------------------------------
State House District 52
2-year term/vote for 1
Bill Fortner, R: 0
William Bill Pownall, R: 0
John E. Robertson, R: 0
-----------------------------------
State House District 53
2-year term/vote for 1
Roy Edwards, R: 0
Tom Murphy, R: 0
-----------------------------------
U.S. Senate
6-year term/vote for 1 from each party
R. Mark Armstrong, R: 0
Devon Cade, R: 0
John Holtz, R: 0
Michel Kemler, R: 0
Cynthia M. Lummis, R: 0
Bryan E. Miller, R: 0
Donna Rice, R: 0
Star Roselli, R: 0
Robert G. Short, R: 0
Josh Wheeler, R: 0
Kenneth R. Casner, D: 0
Merav Ben David, D: 0
James Kirk Debrine, D: 0
Yana Ludwig, D: 0
Nathan Wendt, D: 0
Rex Wilde, D: 0
-----------------------------------
U.S. House
2-year term/vote for 1 from each party
Liz Cheney, R: 0
Blake Stanley, R: 0
Carl Beach, D: 0
Lynnette Grey Bull, D: 0
Carol Hafner, D: 0
-----------------------------------
Campbell County Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen
Will be updated as results come in
