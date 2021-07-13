Josh Dillinger: College district board candidate

Josh Dillinger
Age: 26
Occupation: Teacher
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Bachelor's
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: None
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
Having worked in college recruitment for four years, I would bring a vast knowledge base to the board surrounding recruitment and enrollment efforts.
I also bring a unique perspective to the board having worked with the board of trustees at a large institution from my position as the student body president.
I also bring the perspective of an educator allowing me to advocate for the needs of faculty, and more importantly understanding the students enrolling in the institution.
As an educator I know the needs of the students coming in and can advocate for the relationship between an independent Gillette College and the surrounding school districts.
I also bring a vast understanding of the process of building a board through writing bylaws and other governing documents for higher education organizations, while I have also served on a variety of search committees for higher education professional staff.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
With the projected budget for an independent Gillette College I do not see the need for the full 4 mills.
There is no doubt that taxing 4 mills would start Gillette College off with a very healthy budget allowing for intense growth in many areas, but it could turn into a case of growth just for the sake of growth.
With the projection of the budget and the vision I see for the institution I would say there is a sweet spot to start off with between 2 and 3 mills, but I don’t see the need for all four to be assessed.
