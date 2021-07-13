Olin Oedekoven: College district board candidate

Olin Oedekoven
Age: 61
Occupation: President and CEO of Peregrine Global Services
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Ph.D. in Management and Public Administration
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Business Advisory Board, planning support, scholarships and employer
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
As a retired Brigadier General with the Wyoming National Guard and having worked in higher education for nearly 20 years, both personally as a professor and through my business, I bring passion, skills and knowledge related to leadership, strategic planning, accreditation and budgeting.
I currently serve on two university advisory boards, and I was recently appointed to serve on the standards board for a health care administration accreditation agency (CAHME).
I am a graduate of Leadership Wyoming and I know what it means to hold in trust a community resource such as Gillette College.
I have helped many colleges and universities obtain both institutional and specialized accreditation. I am also an employer of Gillette College interns and graduates.
Last year, my wife and I donated funding to establish a music scholarship at Gillette College. Local control means we have a direct voice in how our contributions and taxes are spent.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
An independent Gillette College starts out nearly debt free with over $90 million in capital assets. Based on an annual budget of around $15 million to 16 million with about 40% of the required revenue generated from tuition and grants, a tax of 2-3 mils would be sufficient to support the College based on the assessed valuation of the County.
In the short-term, there may be specific revenue needs to address education support infrastructure for the independent district. A higher tax rate may also be necessary for unanticipated growth depending on any new and emerging industry needs.
If, for example, a large new business or industry locates to Campbell County, additional short-term revenue may be needed to address specific workforce development needs. Indeed, one of the key ways to attract new businesses to Campbell County is by having an independent college that would be responsive to workforce development needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.