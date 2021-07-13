Jed Jensen: College district board candidate

Jed Jensen
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired, former dean of Career and Technical Education for Northern Wyoming Community College District
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Master's in Higher Educational Administration
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Adjunct professor 1983-08; Employed in administrative role 2012-20
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
I bring educational experience to this role having received a certification from a business college, associate degree from a community college along with bachelor and master degrees from two universities.
I bring local work experience that is relevant as I have had hourly and salaried employment at several of the mines in the area. I have had other employment, including in the sales field and in managing a local business. I have done corporate technical training across the country.
I concluded my career working for the college district as the dean of Career and Technical Education prior to my retirement from the college.
My college employment also gives me insight into the accreditation process, the assessment process and knowledge of the Wyoming Community College System. I have had past interaction with the NWCCD Board of Trustees, the Wyoming Community College Commission as well as the Wyoming Department of Education.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
A difficult question to answer until there is time to examine proposed budgets and the county assessed valuation is known each year. However, current projections show that the district should be able to operate with a mill levy of between 2.5 and 3 mills.
If that holds true, there would be no need to levy the full 4 mills.
If the citizens of the county demanded many new programs and services from the college that would increase cost and could lead to a higher assessment. The district does not become eligible to tap into state funding unless the full 4 mills is levied.
However, again, current projections do not show that to be needed, and so I do not see that there would be a need to do that. Based on current information I do not support the full 4 mill levy at this time and for the foreseeable future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.