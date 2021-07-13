Anne Ziegenhorn: College district board candidate

Anne Ziegenhorn
Age: 51
Occupation: Teacher
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: (unspecified)
Home: Wright
Connection to Gillette College: Teaches Spanish 3 and 4 concurrent enrollment through NWCCD
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
My experience as a board member is limited. I have served on the Red Cross board in Box Butte County, Nebraska. I was a member of the United Way of Campbell County board for two or three years. I am currently the president of Wright Community Assistance Board.
If I am elected, I have a lot of learning to do. I am an educator for a reason, and that is because I have chosen to be a life-long learner.
I am a good communicator and I feel that I get along well with others and can work well in groups. I believe wholeheartedly in education and what a valuable thing it is and what kind of doors an education can open.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
The mill levy is a touchy subject and to me, and there are two sides.
I don’t feel that we need to tax the 4 mills and I am not in favor of taxing the full 4 mills. But what happens if the property valuations suddenly drop? How would we continue to fund the college? If we don’t tax the 4 mills, then there won’t be any state funding available to us and that could be good and bad.
Also, if we don’t tax 4 mills, it may be harder to find funding to build new buildings in the future.
So, if you choose one you could shoot yourself in the foot later, but I feel that we need to make a careful decision on the tax and not overtax if it isn’t necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.