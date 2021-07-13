Ryan Allen: College district board candidate

Ryan Allen
Age: 41
Occupation: Business owner/IT professional
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Associate degree in Computer Information Systems
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Booster Club board member; previously taken classes
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
While not as extensive as some of my fellow candidates, I do have board experience.
I currently serve on the board for the Gillette College Booster Club and previously was on the board of the WPX Energy Political Action Committee. I’m familiar with board operation and what is expected of the members.
I’m a local business owner and have experience estimating, budgeting and forecasting finances when work is abundant and when it is thin. I have the drive and initiative it is going to take to assist in building this board and making it successful.
I have the ability to work with others and be impartial in order to reach a consensus and accept that a full consensus may not be possible. I’ve seen several boom/bust cycles and will strive to make our college successful through both in the future.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
I think there are a number of factors that play into whether 4 mills could be appropriate in the future.
A couple examples: If the assessed valuation of the county drops, our revenue drops as well. Decreased valuation may necessitate the need for taxing 4 mills. Community requests for additional programs can also drive the need for additional funds.
Until a time when a budget is established and initial mill levy set, it may be premature to forecast our future situation.
As a taxpayer myself, I think it is imperative to being fiscally responsible with the funds generated via tax. Setting the mill levy for this district needs to be done in a manner that will successfully fund the college, putting it in a position to succeed and meet the expectations of the community.
This needs to be accomplished while keeping the mill levy at only the necessary levels.
