Josh McGrath: College district board candidate

Josh McGrath
Age: 44
Occupation: Owner of ERA Priority Real Estate
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Bachelor's degree
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Advisory board member, Booster Club president
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
As a business owner I would try to bring an approach to try and run the college like a business. How can we balance budgets, be fiscally responsible yet responsive to the educational needs of our county to drive us forward?
I have also served on the advisory board, which I think certainly gives me experience as to how Gillette College has run to this point. Learning and being a part of that process can only help.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
I am absolutely committed to assessing only what is needed to run the college in the most efficient manner possible. I think that is the thought process of every candidate and should be.
However, we cannot predict the future, especially with any certainty what our county’s assessed valuation will be.
I think if that changes, we have to be prepared fund the college at the level it needs.
Currently, Gillette College is one of the most efficiently run institutions in the region. I maintain that we should be able to do it for less than 4 mills but look forward to working with the other trustees to establish that budget and doing what’s right for Campbell County.
