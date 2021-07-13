Dan Baker: College district board candidate

Dan Baker
Age: 53
Occupation: Operations manager, Prairie EagleRyan Allen Mining
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Bachelor's in Business Management
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Former booster club member; worked with Mine Safety and Health Administration grant program and diesel technology
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
I am currently in a leadership position for a very large organization. The industry that I work in has gone through a lot of changes, and being efficient and cost effective are key strategies that I have learned.
I think the college needs this kind of leadership as well. I have heard people comment that government-run entities are never operated like a business. I am not sure what that means as businesses are run in different ways, but I would ensure that the college reviews its spending and prioritizes what is needed as opposed to what is wanted.
We need a strategic plan that hopefully gets Gillette College to a point that it is self-sufficient. There are many ideas on how to expand the college, I would just approach each of those ideas from a cost benefit perspective to ensure the money that is spent is spent wisely.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
I hope not.
What the mill levy is based on can fluctuate with the production of fossil fuels, mainly coal. If the production goes down, then the mill levy may need to be increased if the same amount of money is needed.
My understanding is 2 to 2.5 mills is what is needed now to operate the college. The other funding resources such as the city, county, state, tuition/fees and other revenue sources could be expanded.
Bottom line, I would investigate all revenue sources that would keep the overall tax burden on Campbell County residents and businesses to a minimum, with a goal of keeping them as close to what they are today. That cannot be done by the Gillette College Board of Trustees alone. It takes all elected officials to recognize the importance of controlling this college and understanding its importance to the Gillette community and its future.
