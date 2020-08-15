The election, the number of votes and the %age of those pre- who vote:
- 1982 primary: 6,823 (75%)
- 1982 general: 7,389 (68%)
- 1984 primary: 7,341 (70%)
- 1984 general: 10,338 (82%)
- 1986 primary: 10,396 (86%)
- 1986 general: 8,842 (63%)
- 1988 primary: 6,301 (57%)
- 1988 general: 9,326 (80%)
- 1990 primary: 8,020 (73%)
- 1990 general: 8,572 (71%)
- 1992 primary: 7,403 (66%)
- 1992 general: 11,328 (87.8%)
- 1994 primary: 8,904 (71.2%)
- 1994 general: 11,134 (82.8%)
- 1996 primary: 7,254 (54.9%)
- 1996 general: 12,086 (87.3%)
- 1998 primary: 6,693 (49.22%)
- 1998 general: 8,639 (61.92%)
- 2000 primary: 6,028 (54.64%)
- 2000 general: 12,737 (+100%)
- 2002 primary: 9,205 (66.37%)
- 2002 general: 10,401 (71.93%)
- 2004 primary: 6,801 (56%)
- 2004 general: 15,295 (+100%)
- 2006 primary: 8,205 (52.29%)
- 2006 general: 11,080 (67.90%)
- 2008 primary: 5,789 (42.9%)
- 2008 general: 16,385 (107.7%)
- 2010 primary: 8,769 (52.3%)
- 2010 general: 11,464 (65.4%)
- 2012 primary: 5,963 (43.1%)
- 2012 general: 17,653 (117.1%)
- 2014 primary: 7,758 (43.24%)
- 2014 general: 10,824 (58.95%)
- 2016 primary: 7,695 (56.29%)
- 2016 general: 18,351 (124%)
- 2018 primary: 8,948 (47.16%)
- 2018 general: 13,180 (67.70%)
