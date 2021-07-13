You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nello Williams: College district board candidate

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nello Williams
Buy Now

Nello Williams

Age: 82

Occupation: Retired, former science teacher and planetarium director

Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes

Highest level of education: Master's degree in Earth Science and Astronomy

Home: Gillette

Connection to Gillette College: Taught college astronomy; grandson now attends

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.