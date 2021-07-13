Kimberly Glass Dalby: College district board candidate

Kimberly Glass Dalby
Age: 55
Occupation: Rancher
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: No
Highest level of education: Bachelor's in Criminal Justice and Psychology
Home: Campbell County
Connection to Gillette College: Gillette College graduate
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
I've worked with the college to get courses changed and got them added by petitioning, so I know it can happen.
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing four mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
I believe we need to keep it lower than 4 mills. If the split is not about sports, let's hold off on sports for three to five years until we know we are stable financially in our community.
I do not understand why we need to raise the mill levy so high for a college that is built and established here. I feel more time needs to be taken trying to work with Sheridan.
Let's cut out sports and focus on education and trade courses. That would keep money down. Leave the sports to the universities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.