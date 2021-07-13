Brian Worthen: College district board candidate

Brian Worthen
Age: 49
Occupation: Visionary Broadband CEO
Voting yes or no on Aug. 17: Yes
Highest level of education: Bachelor of Science in Business Management
Home: Gillette
Connection to Gillette College: Advisory Board chairman and former student
QUESTION 1: What experience would you bring to the table that would make you a good trustee?
In my role as Advisory Board chair, I am a non-voting member of the NWCCD Board of Trustees. It has been difficult to sit in those meetings without having a say.
I can take my experience from past meetings with the NWCCD Board of Trustees and apply that experience to the negotiations to separate Gillette College into its own district (building ownership, administrative services and accreditation).
QUESTION 2: Is there any situation where taxing 4 mills would be appropriate to support a new community college district?
No. At Campbell County’s current assessed value, 4 full mills produces more than is needed by our college to operate.
Remember that almost a quarter of funding comes from college tuition, which is just one of a handful of other funding sources.
According to Wyoming statute, a community college must not exceed a certain reserve, meaning there is no need to collect funds at a full 4 mills because it would exceed that threshold.
